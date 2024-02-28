PSL Season Kick-off Date Revealed

THE 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is set to kick off on the 9th of March, with the PSL hoping that the First Instance Board (FIB) would have approved more match venues.

In a statement, Premier Soccer League Media Liaison Officer, Kudzai Bare said priority is on ensuring that there are adequate match venues for the 18 teams.

“All stakeholders are advised that the 2024 Castle Lager PSL championship will commence on the 9th of March 2024. This has been necessitated by the need to ensure that we have safe, secure adequate venues to host Castle Lager PSL matches,” reads the statement.

ZBC News is however reliably informed that the First Instance Board, which is on a nationwide inspection tour, is yet to avail the full list of homologated facilities.

As it stands, the 18-team league has National Sports Stadium, Barbourfields, Luveve, Bata, Mandava, Gibbo, Colliery, Baobab, Nyamhunga, and Green Fuel Stadium as the only available facilities with pressure expected to mount after the promotion of Arenel in Bulawayo, Chegutu Pirates and TelOne in Gweru.

The development comes on the back of the yet-to-be-resolved ZIFA Eastern Region promotion impasse pitting Bikita Minerals and Tenax.

Tenax were initially crowned champions but their celebrations were short-lived after second-placed Bikita Minerals appealed against the alleged use of an unregistered player by Greyham in their last match of the season which ended 1-1.

