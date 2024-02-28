Relief For Parents As Government Removes CALA

Spread the love

The Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) have been replaced with new school-based projects focusing on practical applications, reducing the number of areas covered in non-examination processes from about eight to one for each subject.

Primary school learners will now engage in a maximum of six learning areas, down from a minimum of 27 previously required. Similarly, Form 1 to 4 students will focus on five compulsory learning areas.

In alignment with the Second Republic policy of inclusivity, the Government is prioritizing the provision of conducive teaching and learning infrastructure across various regions, including rural areas, small-scale farming communities, commercial farming areas, as well as old and new resettlement areas.

Following yesterday’s Cabinet meeting in Harare, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, announced Cabinet’s approval of the Heritage-Based Education 2024-2030 framework.

This framework was presented by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira, who chairs the Cabinet Committee on Human Capital Development, Skills Development, and Application.

Heritage-based education will focus on pillars including learning programs, staffing, physical and digital infrastructure, legal and regulatory aspects, and financial infrastructure.

Dr. Muswere highlighted key aspects of the learning programs infrastructure, including the rationalization of learning areas and the strengthening of school-based continuous assessment.

“At the infant level (ECD A to Grade 2), the number of learning areas has been reduced from 11 to six. Similar reductions apply to junior levels (Grades 3 to 7). At the secondary school level, core and compulsory learning areas are being reduced from seven to five.

An inclusive and integrated approach will be adopted to cater to learners with special needs, including the provision of assistive devices,” said Dr. Muswere.

The review of assessment modalities and tools includes the rationalization of CALA activities, now referred to as school-based projects, emphasizing practical aspects observed within the school environment.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...