Shocking Details In AKA Shooting

Kwazulu Natal- Police in Kwazulu Natal, South Africa have revealed shocking details in the investigation of the shooting in Durban that claimed the lives of renowned rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibs’ Motsoane in February 2023 .

Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, disclosed that thorough investigations have established Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes as the primary target in the shooting incident.

The grim incident unfolded last year, leaving both Forbes and Motsoane

fatally wounded.

Addressing the media in Durban during a press conference, Mkhwanazi and Police Minister Bheki Cele shed light on the latest developments in the case, confirming the arrest of six suspects responsible for the murders of AKA and Tebello ‘Tibs’ Motsoane.

Additionally, they hinted at the possibility of more arrests as the investigation unfolds.

Mkhwanazi provided chilling details of the planned attack, revealing, “From our investigation, it became clear that Mr. Forbes was the main target. He was followed from the airport, tracked to the hotel, and observed inside the restaurant.” He continued, “The initial plan was not to execute the shooting in the manner it occurred. The intention was to shoot him within the confines of his vehicle. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, as he lingered outside while greeting a friend, the hitmen decided not to wait, leading to the tragic turn of events. The second victim, Tibs Motsoane, became a victim of circumstance.”

The police commissioner emphasised the meticulous strategy employed by the law enforcement agencies, revealing that the investigation’s first arrest took place in April of the preceding year. Mkhwanazi explained, “Our strategy involved identifying the six suspects involved in parallel cases, arresting them, and holding them in custody. Initially, we refrained from charging them directly in connection to the main case, number 85 of February last year in Florida. This approach aimed to ensure the capture of all key suspects, particularly the mastermind behind the orchestrated hit.”

As the investigation continues to unfold, the South African authorities remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice, determined to bring all responsible parties to account for the heinous act that shook the nation.

