Zambian Politician Accuses HH Of Causing Drought In African Countries By Failing To Attend Election-Rigger Edgar Lungu’s Prayers

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | In a contentious claim, Zambian politician Changala Mwaume has publicly accused President Hakainde Hichilema of contributing to the severe drought distressing Southern Africa, attributing the natural calamity to Hichilema’s failure to attend the National Day of Prayers organized by former President Edgar Lungu in February 2024. Leveraging social media, Mwaume posted a series of impactful images depicting the devastating effects of the drought on farmlands across the region.

One of the pictures, showing a barren landscape, was captioned with a direct jab at the president: “Consequences of calling National Prayers useless.” This provocative statement has sparked a wide-ranging debate, touching on the intersections of faith, politics, and environmental stewardship in Zambia and its surrounding nations.

The region, currently facing one of its periodic spells of drought—a recurring climatic challenge every decade—has seen widespread agricultural and ecological disruptions, affecting not just Zambia but also Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, and South Africa. The drought underscores the vulnerability of these nations to climate variability and the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to mitigate its impacts.

Mwaume’s critique extends beyond the environmental crisis to encompass broader issues of political and spiritual leadership. By linking Hichilema’s non-participation in the prayers to the drought, Mwaume implicitly endorses the belief in the power of such spiritual observances to safeguard the nation against natural disasters.

However, this stance has not gone unchallenged. Critics, including a commentator from the Maala Times, have highlighted a perceived hypocrisy in Mwaume’s accusations. The commentator posed a poignant question: “Various countries Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, South Africa are suffering drought because they didn’t attend Lungu’s day of National prayers, and why did you and Lungu not call for the same ritual when you tried to rig elections by switching off the internet after losing the 2021 polls?” This retort calls into question the consistency of Mwaume’s and his party’s appeals to spiritual interventions, particularly in light of their own controversial actions during the 2021 elections, where they were accused of attempting to manipulate the electoral outcome.

The unfolding discourse around Mwaume’s accusations reflects the complex interplay between religious beliefs, political actions, and environmental challenges in Southern Africa. As the region confronts the harsh realities of drought, the conversation highlights the diverse perspectives on leadership’s role in addressing both the spiritual and material well-being of the nation.

A comment from State House could nkt be obtained at the time of writing.

– ZimEye

