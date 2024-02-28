ZBC Boss Fired Over Mutsvangwa

By- The newly-appointed ZBC Board of Directors has suspended the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Adelaide Chikunguru.

In a statement, the ZBC board said the reasons for Chikunguru’s suspension have been confidentially made known to her but are not, however, being made public for the time being.

ZBC’s Finance Director, Assael Machakata, has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer for the duration of Chikunguru’s suspension.

ZBC workers recently accused Chikunguru of making decisions that make their conditions of service unbearable.

In a letter of complaint addressed to board chairperson Helliate Rushwaya and copied to other board of directors, the ZBC workers committee accused Chikunguru, human resource director Julius Toringepi, and corporate secretary Patricia Muchengwa of undermining decisions meant to improve their welfare.

The Standard reported sources as saying the trio was deliberately delaying the processes to have workers’ salaries increased as a way of sabotaging the new board.

Chikunguru is said to be loyal to the past board led by Josaya Tayi, which was appointed by former Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

The ZBC workers claimed they are owed back pay for October to December 2022 and other dues for January to March 2023 outlined in the National Employment Council collective bargaining agreement.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed a new Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board chaired by Helliate Rushwaya in January this year.

Rushwaya was on the previous ZBC board and was the only former board member who was retained.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jonathan Gandari announced the appointment of the new ZBC board via a statement issued on 10 January.

Other members of the new ZBC board are Advocate Lewis Uriri, Chipo Nheta, Precious Charandura, Charles Munganasa, Henry Mukono and Naneti Silikuni.

The appointment of the new ZBC board came after the Josaya Tai-led board’s term of office expired.

The previous ZBC board chaired by Tai, included Thomas Bvuma, Tsitsi Dangarembizi, Rushwaya, Dorothy Mabika, Devnanda Popatla, Reverend Thompson Dube and Brian Mutangandebvu.

