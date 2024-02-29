Biti, Welshman Donate More Seats To Zanu PF

By Political Reporter- The Sengezo Tshabangu fronted opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party has failed to field candidates in two Wards for the by-elections set for 06 April 2024.

The Tshabangu opposition allowed ZANU PF to take parliamentary and local authority seats that had been won by the opposition party in the August 2023 elections after it failed to field candidates in subsequent by-elections.

The by-elections were held following the recall of the sitting parliamentarians and councillors by Tshabangu, who claims to be CCC’s interim secretary general.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Wednesday, 28 February, announced the names of the candidates nominated for the 06 April by-elections. It said:

It is hereby notified, in terms of section 125(4) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that at the close of sitting of the nomination court which sat on Friday 23 February 2024, the candidates listed in the Schedule below were duly nominated for election as councillors in the Wards next to their names. Accordingly, polling shall take place on Saturday, 6 April 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of electing the councillors for the said wards.

The nominated candidates for Kusile RDC’s Ward 13 are Henry Moyo (UZA), Celani Ndimande (Independent), and Donald Chewareerwa (ZANU PF).

The nominated candidates for Redcliff Municipality’s Ward 3 are Rangarirai Sibanda (Independent), Christina Sigauke (ZANU PF), and Tinei Siziba (Independent).

