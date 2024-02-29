Chelsea To Pay Record Fee For Zimbabwean Star

Chelsea will pay a record fee for Shumaira Mheuka after a tribunal ruled that they must pay up to £4.25million to Brighton and Hove for the Zimbabwean youngster.

Mheuka moved to Stamford Bridge in 2022 from Brighton when he was 14 year old.

According to Football Insider website, the Professional Football Compensation Committee decided at a hearing last week that the Blues must pay a basic fee of £1,000,000 for Mheuka.

The sum could rise to £4.25 million if various clauses are fulfilled.

This will surpass the current British-record fee for a player transfered at the age of 14.

Moreover, Brighton will have a sell-on clause, which is understood to be between 20 and 25 per cent.

Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, Mheuka has represented England at junior ranks but is still eligible to play for Zimbabwe.-Soccer24 News

