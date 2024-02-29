Citizens Call for Fresh Elections In Zim

By A Correspondent

Amidst the controversy surrounding the August 23 elections, opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has outlined a decisive path towards restoring legitimacy.

Addressing a huge gathering in Masvingo on Wednesday, Gift Ostallos Siziba emphasized the need for dialogue as the first step towards ensuring free, fair, and credible elections.

“Our demand is clear: dialogue must pave the way for fresh elections. It’s evident that Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa usurped the people’s mandate.

President Chamisa represents the aspirations of our nation,” stated Siziba.

During an extensive outreach in Masvingo Province, Siziba reiterated the overwhelming support for President Chamisa, expressing gratitude to the region for its solidarity.

“We’ve engaged extensively with the citizens of Masvingo, and their unwavering support for President Chamisa is evident. We appreciate the warm reception and embrace from the people of Masvingo,” concluded Siziba.

