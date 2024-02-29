Former ZTA CEO Karikoga Kaseke Dies

Former Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive Karikoga Kaseke has died.

He was 62- he died on the last day of the leap year!

He suffered a stroke in 2018 and retired on medical grounds.

He died at Milton Park Hospital and family sources promised to furnish this publication with finer details.

Kaseke is a retired Colonel of the Zimbabwe National Army.

] He was born in Harare in 1962 being the first born in a family of eight children. He grew up in rural Mhondoro where he did his primary education and partly secondary education before joining the liberation struggle.

He was married to Ireen with whom they have seven children.

Details of funeral arrangements are not yet availed.

-ExpressMail

