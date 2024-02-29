No Party Regalia At Moreblessing Ali Funeral : Family Confirms

The set time has come!

We waited

Now the time has come.

We as a family, now confirm the upcoming to Moreblessing Ali’s burial!

All are invited as we anticipate a peaceful process as bury her remains.

We will not tolerate any violence and ask that our wishes be considered.

Friends and family will not be allowed to on any political Regalia as we pay our last respects.

Funeral services will start at 7:00am in the at Moreblessing Ali’s homestead in Nyatsime. March 2nd 2024!

An official program will be put in place soon.

Thank you for honoring and respecting our hearts desires.

Regards

ALI Family

