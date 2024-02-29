Samkange Launches New Film

Award-winning film director, Jonathan Samkange has launched a new movie which is expected to take the Zimbabwean film experience to new heights.

Just after receiving an award for the Best Musical Video Director at the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) last Saturday, Jonathan Samkange is set to release a new film titled ‘Taxi.’

The experienced film director has promised a new experience in the unique production.

“So firstly as a Zimbabwean filmmaker, I don’t try and fit into anyone’s anything, I feel like Zimbabwe is a new landscape and we’re here to explore, experiment, and see what happens when you make some drama, some thrills, some comedy. I like to test new things and bring new experiences on screen and as we’ve seen with Hollywood movies, you’re watching an Avengers movie it’s an action movie, but there are moments of horror and comedy. This is how we are as people we have evolved, so I want to be involved with that thread, I don’t want to be put in the box. Making this production was actually to teach my students, I wanted my students to see what it takes to take a story from an idea in your mind to a script that has been collaborated by multiple people, to a production where we call and we hire, we look for locations and we finally shoot this thing edited it and now look,” he said.

The production has been spiced up by renowned actor, Munya Chidzonga who stars in the movie.

“Taxi is about a young man named Kuda who is quite reckless and he takes an offer that he can’t refuse and this offer sends him on a journey that he never thought he could go on it’s a really sweet story because his story about a mother and the son trying to find themselves and the story about a young man trying to find himself in the world,” he said.

The movie will be launched this Friday.

