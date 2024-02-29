Young Trey Nyoni Makes Liverpool Debut

Zimbabwean youngster Trey Nyoni has finally made his debut for Liverpool senior team.

The 16-year-old had been unused in the last two games in which he was included in the matchday squad.

The forward got his first minutes when he was introduced in the 77th minute of the FA Cup encounter against Southampton. Je replaced Harvey Elliott.

