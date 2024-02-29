Zim Footballer Breaks EPL Giants Liverpool Record

Spread the love

Trey Nyoni on Thursday night broke an English Premier League giants Liverpool record as the youngest ever player to feature in the FA Cup.

Nyoni was introduced as a substitue against Southampton on Wednesday, as Anfield celebrated a milestone in the FA Cup.

Nyoni became Liverpool’s youngest-ever player in the FA Cup (16 years and 243 days), and the third-youngest in any competition.

Jerome Sinclair (16 years and six days) and Harvey Elliott (16 years and 174 days) make up the top-two currently.

-Online

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...