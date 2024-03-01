Bomb Scare At Vic Falls International Airport, Mnangagwa Abandons Trip

According to a ZimLive source, Victoria Falls International Airport received a call claiming there was a bomb on site, just minutes before President Emmerson Mnangagwa was due to land.

Following the scary moment, Mnangagwa abandoned the trip where he was due to attend the closing ceremony of the renewable energy conference and headed back to Harare where he has since landed safely.

Kenyan Airways flight from Nairobi was also forced to hold for several minutes before diverting to Livingstone.

