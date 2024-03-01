Mnangagwa Dodges Gukurahundi Issue Again

In the 374th Ordinary Session of the ZANU PF Politburo, President and First Secretary of ZANU PF, His Excellency, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa delivered a comprehensive speech, touching on various key aspects:

President Mnangagwa paid tribute to the late Namibian President, His Excellency, Dr. Hage Geingob, lauding him as a revolutionary paragon and a champion of freedom and Pan-Africanism.

He mourned the loss of a dependable ally and principled statesman.The President commended the party’s mobilization efforts, praising the victories in recent by-elections as a testament to effective strategies and the enduring strength of the revolutionary party.

Emphasizing a people-oriented approach, Mnangagwa urged grassroots structures to address development concerns actively, aiming to enhance the quality of life for all citizens.

He announced plans to hold this year’s Independence Celebrations in Murambinda, Manicaland Province, emphasizing the importance of celebrating Zimbabwe’s liberation history with ordinary people at the grassroots level.

The President highlighted efforts to bolster local capacities and engage with international markets and global value chains, guided by the philosophy of being “Friend to all and enemy of none.”

President Mnangagwa commended the organizational prowess of the Youth League and encouraged young people to contribute to nation-building endeavors.

Expressing interest in engaging with various groups, including the Women’s League and Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, the President underscored the importance of unity and reconciliation, particularly regarding past disturbances in Matabeleland.

Addressing agricultural concerns, Mnangagwa stressed the importance of averting hunger during the 2023/2024 summer cropping season, commending farmers for their resilience.

On the international front, the President highlighted his participation in global summits, showcasing the success of Zimbabwe’s Engagement and Re-Engagement Policy in attracting investments and partnerships.

He expressed gratitude for the removal of sanctions by friendly nations, citing it as a significant step towards Zimbabwe’s economic progress.

Commenting on ongoing conferences, including the UNCA Conference for Ministers of Finance and Economic Development and the International Renewable Energy Conference, the President noted the international community’s confidence in Zimbabwe’s potential.

