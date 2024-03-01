Mnangagwa Escapes Possible Bomb Attack

By Political Reporter- President Emerson Mnangagwa Friday abandoned his Victoria Falls trip after receiving a call of a bomb threat at the resort town’s international airport.

In a press statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba, Zimbabwean authorities confirmed a bomb threat received through FastJet Airline on Friday morning, prompting an immediate escalation of security measures across the nation’s airports.

The statement revealed that an email from an individual identifying as “John Doe” was received, claiming a credible bomb and firearm threat specifically targeting Zimbabwean airports. In response, the country’s security systems have been placed on high alert, and a thorough investigation into the source and credibility of the message is currently underway.

“While our country is peaceful, and all our ports of entry are well secured, such alerts on possible terrorist attacks are taken and treated very seriously, as nothing should be left to chance,” emphasized Charamba.

The nation has been urged to remain calm during this period of heightened security measures, assuring citizens that investigations are underway and that the results will be made public by relevant government authorities once concluded.

The bomb threat incident has also impacted the official duties of President Dr. ED Mnangagwa, who was scheduled to address a meeting in the prime resort city of Victoria Falls. As a precaution, the President has suspended his trip to allow for the ongoing investigations.

