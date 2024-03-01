Zanu PF Hooligans Seize City Ranks

Zanu PF marshals have allegedly taken over city ranks in Kwekwe where they control traffic and collect fees from commuter taxis prejudicing the City Council of the much needed revenue. CCC councilor Pikurai Msipa told a full council meeting recently that the situation is so bad that Council marshals are reporting to the Zanu PF marshals. Kwekwe Town Council is also failing to control pirate taxis because the pirate operators pay protection fees to Zanu PF marshals. Msipa alleged that there should be powerful Zanu PF hands behind the marshals. https://twitter.com/TheMirrorMsv/status/1762869308869214424?t=-UCpfA8zEZIMuTATxH-riA&s=19

