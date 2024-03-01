ZBC Suspends Own Boss

The Board of Directors of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has suspended the Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. ADELAIDE CHIKUNGURU, with immediate effect.

The reasons for Ms. Chikunguru’s suspension have been confidentially made known to her and are not being made public for the time being.

Meanwhile, the Corporation’s Finance Director Mr. ASSAEL MACHAKATA has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer for the duration of Ms. Chikunguru’s suspension.

