Billiat To Return To Warriors Fold?

Yadah founder and owner Prophet Walter Magaya says he will persuade Khama Billiat to consider coming out of international retirement.

Billiat, who had a glittering career in the gold and green Warriors strip spanning over a decade, quit international football under unclear circumstances in November 2021.

Previous attempts to lure Billiat back into the Warriors fold have hit a brick wall but Magaya insists he can convince the pint-sized winger to play for Zimbabwe again.

“Well, the first thing is, he needs to play well and be wanted in the national team. But as far as convincing him is concerned, I’m very sure I can do so,” said Magaya.

“Khama is a natural leader and that leadership is still wanted in the national team if whoever will be the next coach sees it that way,” added Magaya.

Billiat, inked a one-year deal to join Yadah, ending months of speculation over his future and Magaya reckons the Mufakose-bred winger is still good enough to light up the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

“He (Billiat) is still an incredible player. His biggest advantage is the size of his body, he will certainly do well in our local Premiership,” said Magaya.-Soccer24 News

