Puppet Tshabangu Sneaks Into Senate

By A Correspondent

In a move shrouded in controversy, Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu, the Self-appointed interim secretary general of the CCC, is poised to assume a new role as Senator next week.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has confirmed Tshabangu and 13 others’ status as legislators, effectively filling the void left by the recalled incumbents.

However, what has stirred public discourse is the manner in which Tshabangu and his cohorts have secured their positions – what some are dubbing as a ‘backdoor’ entry into the hallowed halls of Parliament.

ZEC’s publication of their names in the Government Gazette, signaling their immediate assumption of legislative roles, has ignited debate across the nation.

The appointments come on the heels of vacancies in both the Senate and the National Assembly, designated for the women’s and youth quotas, as well as party list seats, following the recall of previous incumbents by their respective parties.

According to a notice issued by Justice Priscilla Chigumba, Chairperson of ZEC, the appointments are in accordance with section 39(7)(a) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13].

The CCC’s nominees for the Senate include prominent figures such as Lilian Mlilo, Kucaca Ivumile Phulu, and Linda Sibanda, among others. Notably, Tshabangu himself is set to occupy one of the coveted seats in the Senate, representing Matabeleland North.

In the National Assembly, Nomvula Mguni, Otilia Sibanda, and their colleagues are slated to assume the vacant CCC women’s quota seats.

These appointments mark a significant reshuffle in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, with seasoned politicians making way for a new cadre of representatives.

The circumstances surrounding Tshabangu’s ascension to the Senate, however, have raised eyebrows and sparked criticism from various quarters.

His recall of the previous legislators, coupled with the swift appointment of his allies, has been viewed by some as an abuse of power and a circumvention of democratic processes.

Questions abound regarding the transparency and fairness of the selection criteria employed by the CCC in nominating its candidates.Moreover, concerns have been voiced regarding the potential implications of such maneuvers on the credibility and integrity of Zimbabwe’s legislative institutions.

The perception of ‘political patronage’ and ‘cronyism’ threatens to undermine public trust in the efficacy of parliamentary representation and governance.

As the newly appointed legislators prepare to assume their roles, they do so amidst a backdrop of skepticism and skepticism.

The onus is now on them to demonstrate their commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, accountability, and transparency.

The electorate will be closely watching their actions, scrutinizing their decisions, and holding them to account for their stewardship of the nation’s affairs.

In the midst of political maneuvering and power plays, it is imperative that the voices of the people are not drowned out.

Zimbabweans deserve a Parliament that truly represents their interests and aspirations, one that is founded on the principles of equity, justice, and the rule of law.

Only through genuine democratic engagement and inclusive governance can the nation hope to chart a course towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

