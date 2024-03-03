Eight More Tshabangu Officials Land Top Parly Posts

By Political Reporter- Eight CCC activists of the controversial Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the party’s interim secretary general, were appointed senators with effect from 01 March 2024.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission published General Notice 293 of 2024 in the Government Gazette, notifying the public that Tshabangu and eight others had been appointed as Senators with effect from 01 March.

The appointed Senators, who are expected to be sworn in next week, were nominated by a CCC faction led by Tshabangu to fill the vacancies in the Senate following the recall of incumbent members.

The appointed Senators are: Mlilo Lilian (Bulawayo), Phulu Kucaca Ivumile (Bulawayo), Sibanda Linda (Bulawayo), Ndhlovu Collet (Bulawayo), all from Bulawayo province; Mdhluri Maxwell (Manicaland); Chapfudza Sam (Masvingo); Kabondo Teresa (Matabeleland North), Tshabangu Sengezo (Matabeleland North) and Mumpande Grace (Matabeleland North).

ZEC also gazetted the following women’s quota members who were nominated by Tshabangu to fill the vacancies in the National Assembly following the recall of incumbent members by Tshabangu.

