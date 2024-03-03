Warriors In Four Nations Tournament

The Zimbabwe senior men national team, the Warriors, are set to feature in a four nations tournament between the 18th and 26th of this month in Malawi.

In a statement on their X-handle, the Zimbabwe Football Association said the tournament which will be held during the FIFA international window this month, will see Zimbabwe taking on Kenya, Malawi and Zambia.

The tournament set for Lilongwe is expected to give the Warriors an opportunity to face quality opposition in preparation for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

A youth tournament featuring Under-20 national teams will also take place during the same period.

