Blue Card No Longer Coming

Spread the love

FIFA has ruled out the introduction of blue card in football, the world football governing body’s president Gianni Infantino has confirmed.

Reports emerged last month that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) had started the trials in the lower leagues in Europe.

The proposed card would have seen players removed from the field for ten minutes and sent to sin bins if they commit a cynical foul or show dissent.

The decision to drop the proposal was made at a meeting between officials from IFAB and FIFA.

“There will not be any blue cards used at elite level. This is a topic that is non-existent for us,” Infantino told reporters.

“Fifa is completely opposed to blue cards. I was not aware of this topic – as the president of Fifa. I think Fifa has a say in IFAB. If you want a title, ‘it is red card to the blue card.’

“We are always open to look at ideas and proposals. But once you look at it, you also have to protect the essence and tradition of the game. There is no blue card.”

Soccer24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...