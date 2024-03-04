Chamisa Says His Call To Scrap CALA Has Been Adopted

By A Correspondent| Former Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Nelson Chamisa has bragged that his call to scrap what is called the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) has yielded results as the government has finally found sense in doing away with program that was giving both pupils and parents a difficult time.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Chamisa said the CALA experiment had jeopardized the education of a whole generation.

“During the election campaigns, I made a strong case for the scrapping of the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA)

“I see this week government finally scrapped the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) amid escalating pressure from learners and parents, replacing it with a heritage-based education curriculum

“It admits of no debate that the CALA system, is an experiment that failed. It had unfairly jeopardized a generation,” said Chamisa.

He urged the government to subject future education policies to rigorous testing before implementation.

“Our education policies, and any policy for that matter, must undergo rigorous testing before implementation; our future is at stake. In the past, education policies have run into implementation headwinds due to the absence of public consultation,” added Chamisa.

