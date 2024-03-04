Holy Ten Beaten Up By Angry Fans In Zvishavane

By Showbiz Reporter-Hip-hop musician Holy Ten was at the weekend reportedly beaten up by music fans in Zvishavane.

A Video circulating on social media shows fans shouting ” Holy Ten unovurawa” during a music bash in Zvishavane.

Another fan identified as Xolani Laz posted:

“He was beaten not because people wanted him to perform but that people are angry that’s he endorsed zanu PF and also is spoke badly about Wonky. Don’t play around with angry citizens”

