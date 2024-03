Imagine Mnangagwa’s Benz Stuck In A Pothole In Vic Falls, Is This Fair?

Spread the love

Emmerson Mnangagwa whose plane was diverted last week over a fame bomb scare, must use the potholed roads that we all use in order to feel the pain, writes Bernard Murambiwa.

REST OF ZIMEYE CARTOONS BELOW

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...