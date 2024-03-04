Nelson Chamisa Concludes Citizens Engagement On High Note

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

As the Sun is scorching hot we can still hold it!

In Gwanda as we converse with citizens in a marathon interface we started in Manicaland province.

Today we conclude the 10th province and we can safely say “we’re cruising nicely”

Citizens across the 10 provinces have confirmed their unwavering support for President Chamisa.

The demand for a people’s government is a chorus all over the provinces.

We will soon communicate with citizens on our next program of action.

Thank you fellow citizens

We forge ahead!

