Police Arrest SA Citizen, “John Doe” Over ED Bomb Scare, As Sources Say Suspect Is Someone Else

By A Correspondent | Zimbabwean police have made a significant breakthrough in their investigation into last week’s bomb scare at Victoria Falls International Airport. In a dramatic turn of events, a South African national, identified as Cuan Reed Govender (26), has been apprehended at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Authorities suspect Govender of being the individual behind the alarming email threat that led to the airport’s closure.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Spokesperson, George Charamba, confirmed Govender’s arrest, indicating that airport authorities discovered suspicious items, including bullets, in his luggage. This discovery prompted an immediate investigation, which has now escalated into a state security operation.

“Our security services have identified the individual responsible for the bomb scare as Cuan Reed Govender, a national of a neighboring country,” stated Charamba. He urged the public to remain calm as operations continue and expressed gratitude for their cooperation.

The incident caused disruptions at Victoria Falls International Airport, with flights suspended for a significant portion of Friday morning following the receipt of an unsigned email warning of an imminent bomb blast.

The development, however, contradicts testimonials by top government sources who told ZimEye that the suspect is in fact and Israeli who sent the email from his home country.

“ The security forces traced the person to Israel,” a source told ZimEye.

Meanwhile, amidst the unfolding developments, Zimbabweans have taken to social media to voice their opinions. Some citizens have demanded that President Mnangagwa experience the nation’s infrastructure challenges firsthand by traveling via road instead of air.

“He must use the same pothole-ridden roads to understand the daily struggles we endure,” remarked one activist on social media.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are working to bring closure to the incident and ensure the safety and security of all travelers and airport personnel. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.

