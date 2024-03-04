Robson Mhandu Fired Over S*x Scandal

By Staff Reporter- The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has fired its Radio Services director, Robson Mhandu, over a sex scandal.

Mhandu was suspended late last year after an audio of him asking for sexual favours from a female DJ leaked.

In a statement issued on Friday, 01 March, the ZBC Board said Mhandu was on a fixed-term contract which ended on 29 Februrary while still under suspension.

BC said they did not renew this contract.

Reads the statement:

The Director of Radio Services, Mr. ROBSON MHANDU, was on a fixed-term contract which lapsed by operation of law on 29th February 2024.

He was on suspension pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings which had already commenced. His contract has not been renewed. He was given prior and adequate notice of the non-renewal.

Mr. Mhandu ceases to be an employee of the Corporation by operation of law and without prejudice to the ongoing inquiry by the Zimbabwe Gender Commission.

The Corporation will consider and implement any appropriate recommendations the Zimbabwe Gender Commission may make.

ZBC suspended Mhandu in September 2023 following allegations of sexual harassment. Mhandu reportedly demanded sexual favours from a female presenter, Farai Juliet Magada, also known as Farie Jules, in exchange for approving her transfer request.

