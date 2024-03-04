Tshabangu Calls For Unity To Remove Zanu PF

By A Correspondent

Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-appointed interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has issued a call for unity among opposition parties to challenge the ruling Zanu PF party.

Tshabangu, whose actions led to the recalls of elected CCC MPs and councillors, has faced criticism and skepticism, with many regarding him as a Zanu PF proxy.

Despite this, he recently secured a Senatorial seat, further fueling suspicions surrounding his allegiances.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Tshabangu emphasized the need for a united front against Zanu PF, citing recent events as evidence of the opposition’s disarray.

He stated:”With what I saw yesterday at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral, as the whole opposition, we still have a long way to go. Yes, we need to restart our formula if we are to take over from Zanu PF; otherwise, it will still remain a far-fetched dream. The scenes were totally disturbing.”

Tshabangu’s remarks come at a time of heightened political tension in Zimbabwe, with the ruling party facing growing discontent and opposition parties struggling to present a united front.

Despite efforts to challenge Zanu PF’s dominance, internal divisions and power struggles have hindered the opposition’s effectiveness.

Critics have raised concerns about Tshabangu’s motivations and his role within the CCC, questioning whether his actions serve the interests of the opposition or those of the ruling party.

His recent appointment to a Senatorial seat has only intensified suspicions surrounding his allegiances.

As Zimbabwe gears up for the next round of elections, Tshabangu’s call for unity underscores the urgency of the opposition’s need to regroup and present a cohesive alternative to Zanu PF.

However, with internal rifts and accusations of infiltration undermining their efforts, the path to unseating the ruling party remains fraught with challenges.

In response to Tshabangu’s statement, opposition leaders have called for transparency and accountability within the CCC, urging members to remain vigilant against attempts to undermine their collective goals. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the future of Zimbabwe’s opposition movement hangs in the balance, with unity emerging as a critical factor in determining its success or failure.

