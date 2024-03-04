Tshabangu, Eight Others March Into Parliament With Zanu PF Blessings

By Political Reporter-The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has officially endorsed the nominations of eight members from the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), put forward by Sengezo Tshabangu, to assume roles in the National Assembly.

The appointed Senators are as follows: Mlilo Lilian, Phulu Kucaca Ivumile, Sibanda Linda, and Ndhlovu Collet, all hailing from the Bulawayo province; Mdhluri Maxwell representing Manicaland; Chapfudza Sam from Masvingo; Kabondo Teresa, Tshabangu Sengezo, and Mumpande Grace, all contributing from the Matabeleland North region.

This decision, set to come into effect on March 1, 2024, was officially communicated through General Notice 293 of 2024 in the Government Gazette by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

This public announcement serves to inform citizens of the successful nomination and subsequent approval of Tshabangu and the aforementioned eight individuals as Senators.

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed Senators is anticipated to take place in the upcoming week.

