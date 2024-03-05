Auxillia Mnangagwa Turns 61

By A Correspondent

As Zimbabwe grapples with a worsening economic crisis, the birthday of First Lady Mrs. Auxillia Mnangagwa has drawn attention amidst the country’s challenges.

Despite the nation’s turmoil, members of Zanu PF Varakashi took to social media to extend warm birthday wishes to the First Lady.

On Facebook, Varakashi expressed their sentiments, saying:

“Happy birthday to our dearest mom, the first lady of Zimbabwe, Mai A. Mnangagwa.

May God continue blessing you with many more blessed and prosperous years to come filled with wisdom and good health. A philanthropist and a teacher, your teachings make me evolve on a daily basis.

Enjoy the day!!!”

The messages of celebration come at a critical juncture for Zimbabwe, where citizens are facing increasing hardships due to economic instability.

