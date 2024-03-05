Forgotten Comedian Testing The Jaws Of The Crocodile

By A Correspondent| Forgotten comedian Melusi Chiripowako has given President Emmerson Mnangagwa eight months to step down or face war.

Chiripowako better known as Ray Vines is not new to controversy after he recently angered pro-opposition activists when he defended Zanu PF while describing Mnangagwa as ‘huchi’ (honey).

Now the same Chiripowako has said he is now fed up with the ruling party. He has given Mnangagwa eight months to step aside or face war.

“Public warning message to Zanu Pf it’s Leadership and Followers, I’m giving you 8 months to step down. l’ve had enough of you, time to go now boys ‚ibvai henyu zvakanaka handisikuda zvehondo nemi,” said Chiripowako.

In January, Chiripowako shocked many when he claimed that Mnangagwa was not just an accomplished political figure but also the most handsome President in the world.

