New Home For Mushekwi

Nyasha Mushekwi has joined a new club after leaving Chinese Super League side Zhejiang Greentown.

The Zimbabwean striker became a free agent at the end of last year after his contract expired.

He left the side as the club’s all-time top goal scorer.

Following his departure at Greentown, Mushekwi has now signed with Chinese League One side Yunnan Yukun.

The club was recently promoted to the second tier league following their promotion from the League Two.

