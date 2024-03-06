Can Zimbabwe Navigate Through Diarrhoea Attacks?

By Farai D Hove | Zimbabwe is facing a critical moment as it grapples with a severe diarrhoea outbreak, compounded by a cholera crisis that has been lingering since last year. The heart of the matter lies in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, which is currently battling an alarming increase in diarrhoea cases, particularly in the Cowdray Park suburb. This outbreak has been closely linked to the dire water shortages and the city’s struggle with a stringent water shedding schedule, leaving some suburbs without water for nearly three weeks.

Residents, in their desperation, have resorted to using water from unsafe sources, including shallow wells in swampy areas, and enduring long waits at communal boreholes. The Director of Health Services in Bulawayo, Dr Edwin Mzingwane, has highlighted the severity of the situation in Cowdray Park, urging residents to adhere to strict hygiene practices and seek medical attention promptly. The local authority is striving to mitigate these challenges by ensuring water provision, albeit hindered by depleted dam levels and infrastructural issues.

The broader cholera situation further exacerbates the country’s plight, with recent figures indicating a slight decrease in new cases, thanks to heightened community awareness and improved management strategies. The government’s response includes deploying community health workers, establishing treatment centers, and rolling out vaccination programs targeting hotspots, particularly around Harare.

However, the arrest of a suspected whistleblower amidst this health crisis raises serious concerns about transparency and accountability in handling the outbreak. This action may potentially undermine efforts to control the situation, as whistleblowers play a critical role in alerting the public and authorities to health risks and malpractices.

To combat these health challenges effectively, Zimbabwe requires a multi-faceted approach that includes immediate governmental action to address water and sanitation issues, community engagement to promote hygiene practices, and a transparent communication strategy that encourages reporting and whistleblowing without fear of retribution.

As the government and local authorities scramble to find solutions, including appealing for emergency funding and fast-tracking infrastructural projects, the resilience and cooperation of the Zimbabwean people remain vital. The coming weeks are crucial in determining whether Zimbabwe can turn the tide against these outbreaks, requiring concerted efforts from all sectors of society to safeguard public health and restore normalcy.

