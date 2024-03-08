I Am Ready to Return to ZANU PF: Killer Zivhu

By A Correspondent

In a surprising turn of events, former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Constituency, Killer Zivhu, has expressed his eagerness to rejoin the party that expelled him in 2020.

The outspoken politician, known for his controversial statements and actions, made his intentions clear in a recent post on social media platform X, where he boldly declared, “I am ready to come back home, ZANU PF is my home.”

Zivhu’s expulsion from the ruling party in 2020 was due to allegations of indiscipline, marking the end of his tenure within the party ranks.

However, his latest proclamation indicates a desire for reconciliation and a return to his political roots.In his online statement, Zivhu expressed a readiness to realign himself with ZANU PF’s objectives, emphasizing his commitment to working alongside fellow party members towards achieving the vision outlined for 2030.

His words, albeit tinged with humor as he encouraged his followers to “chindinamatirirayi,” reflect a sense of camaraderie and solidarity with both his allies within the party and the wider Zimbabwean populace.

While Zivhu’s announcement may come as a surprise to some, it underscores the fluid nature of politics and the potential for unexpected alliances to emerge.

His willingness to mend fences and return to the fold speaks volumes about the complexities of political dynamics and the importance of maintaining strong affiliations within the political landscape.

Moreover, Zivhu’s decision to publicly declare his intention to rejoin ZANU PF highlights the significance of party loyalty and the enduring appeal of established political entities.

Despite facing setbacks and challenges, his unwavering allegiance to the party he once represented demonstrates a steadfast commitment to its ideals and principles.

As Zivhu navigates this pivotal moment in his political career, his actions may serve as a reminder of the power of redemption and the possibility of second chances in the ever-evolving realm of Zimbabwean politics.

Whether his bid for reintegration into ZANU PF proves successful remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Killer Zivhu’s return could mark a significant development in the ongoing narrative of Zimbabwean politics.

