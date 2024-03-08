Kaindu Warns Dynamos Ahead of Showdown

Sports Correspondent

Highlanders’ head coach, Kelvin Kaindu, has provided an update on their preparations for the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Dynamos, kicking off the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The eagerly awaited Battle of Zimbabwe is set to headline Matchday One of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this weekend, with the match scheduled for Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, kicking off at 3 pm CAT.

Addressing reporters in a press conference leading up to the fixture, Kaindu expressed his team’s readiness, stating, “We are eagerly anticipating Sunday’s match. Thus far, our preparations have been on track, and we have no significant concerns to address. Our plans are proceeding smoothly.”

Furthermore, Kaindu revealed, “Our squad is nearly finalized, and we’ve allocated positions to some of our promising young players who will be part of the squad competing in the upcoming 2024 season.”

This match will mark Kaindu’s first competitive fixture since his return to Bosso in January, following the departure of former Portuguese coach, Baltemar Brito.

In addition, gate charges for the Battle of Zimbabwe have been announced, with tickets priced at $5 for general admission, $10 for VIP access, and $20 for VVIP seating.

