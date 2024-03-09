Frightening Thing Happening In Zimbabwe: Cars Being Dished Out By One Person To Unknown People

By Farai D Hove | In Zimbabwe, a chilling and never-before-seen event is unfolding, casting shadows of fear and bewilderment across the nation.

At the heart of this perplexing occurrence is the capital city, Harare, where individuals known for their affluence have begun bestowing cars upon strangers with no discernible rationale or prior acquaintance.

WILLOWVALE to WICKNELL, Zimbabweans have spent 34 years begging for free cars.

This unprecedented phenomenon has led some community members to speculate that these actions could signal the apocalypse.

Echoing a turbulent episode from Zimbabwe’s post-independence era, this situation bears resemblance to the infamous Willowvale Motor Industries scandal.

This prior scandal, which became public knowledge following investigative reporting by the esteemed editor Geoff Nyarota, led to the establishment of the Sandura Commission to investigate widespread corruption. The scandal was marked by the illicit allocation and sale of vehicles, a narrative of greed and malpractice that seems to shadow the current inexplicable giveaways.

Advancing to the present day, a singular figure, Mr. Wicknell Chivayo, has risen to prominence, lavishing the citizens of Harare with free vehicles. Chivayo, with a history marred by financial scandals and a notable conviction for money laundering, garners both adulation and skepticism. His recent acts of generosity have ignited a mix of confusion and suspicion, prompting debates about his true intentions.

“We are at the end of life as we have not before heard that those who have money just start buying cars for people and giving people cars for free to people they don’t know. It has already started in this world and the misery in it is a dream,” writes Ruvimbo Chiwashira, capturing the collective unease and disbelief.

Exploring Chivayo’s background reveals a decades-long engagement in questionable financial dealings, including a conviction in 2005 for money laundering and subsequent involvement in high-profile financial misconduct. His decision to distribute cars freely, while outwardly philanthropic, triggers alarms for law enforcement and raises the specter of underlying criminal activities.

As Zimbabwe confronts this baffling scenario, the nation finds itself polarized. Some celebrate Chivayo as a benevolent figure, akin to a modern-day Robin Hood, while others view him as a manifestation of the endemic corruption that has beleaguered the country. The discourse continues, with the underlying truth enveloped in mystery and conjecture. Amidst this uncertainty, one thing remains unequivocally clear: Zimbabwe is witnessing a phenomenon that tests the very essence of its societal norms and values.

Analyzing the controversy surrounding businessman Wicknell Chivayo requires a multifaceted approach that addresses not only the failed solar power project in Gwanda but also the recent display of wealth that raises further questions about his financial practices. Chivayo, a businessman known for his extravagant lifestyle, has been at the center of a significant controversy after being awarded a tender by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) through its subsidiary, Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), in 2015 to construct a solar power plant in Gwanda. Despite receiving over USD 5 million for this project, there has been no progress, and the site remains undeveloped years later. ### The Allegations of Financial Misconduct and Influence The term “witchcraft” can metaphorically describe the alleged manipulation and influence that Chivayo may have used to secure the tender and avoid accountability, despite the project’s lack of progress. This manipulation extends to a broader network within Zimbabwe’s political and economic spheres, suggesting a deep-rooted ability to navigate and exploit these systems to his benefit. The conviction of a former Minister of Energy connected to payments made to Chivayo’s project further underscores the potential depth of this influence, casting a shadow over the integrity of the procurement process. ### The Notion of “Theftcraft” in the Gwanda Solar Project “Theftcraft” refers to the serious accusations of financial misconduct linked to the Gwanda solar project. The central issue is the mismanagement or misappropriation of the USD 5 million allocated for the project, which remains uncompleted. Chivayo’s public displays of wealth, especially his lavish spending on luxury cars for celebrities, have fueled speculation about the origin of his funds, given the stalled state of the solar project that was intended to benefit the public sector. ### Recent Financial Extravagance: A Case of Money Laundering? Adding a new layer of complexity to Chivayo’s financial dealings is his recent public splashing of an untraceable USD 1.7 million. This expenditure, notably not linked to any public tender awarded during the 2023 elections, raises significant concerns about the source of these funds. The magnitude of this spending, coupled with the lack of a transparent financial trail, suggests that these funds may have been laundered. This assertion gains weight in the context of Chivayo’s history and the prevailing economic conditions in Zimbabwe. Critics argue that this money, ostensibly derived from illicit activities, should be subject to forfeiture under the Proceeds of Crime Act. This scenario not only highlights potential violations of national laws but also casts a spotlight on the broader issues of financial accountability and the mechanisms in place to prevent money laundering. ### Ethical and Economic Implications of Chivayo’s Actions The ethical and economic implications of Chivayo’s dealings are profound, touching on issues of transparency, accountability, and the misuse of public resources. The opportunity cost of the misallocated funds is particularly significant in a country grappling with electricity shortages and economic challenges. The funds directed towards the failed Gwanda project and Chivayo’s unaccounted wealth could have been invested in viable energy solutions or other critical sectors for Zimbabwe’s development. The controversies surrounding Wicknell Chivayo, from the stalled Gwanda solar project to his recent unexplained wealth, reflect broader systemic issues within Zimbabwe’s public procurement and financial governance frameworks. While the terms “witchcraft” and “theftcraft” serve as metaphorical lenses to understand his influence and financial misconduct, they also underscore the urgent need for reforms. Strengthening transparency, accountability, and legal mechanisms is crucial to prevent the recurrence of such issues, ensuring that public projects fulfill their intended purposes and contribute to the nation’s sustainable development.