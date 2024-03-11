Corrupt Bikita Council CEO Opts For Death To Avoid Investigation

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| According to a Masvingo weekly, Bikita Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer Peter Chibhi died Monday morning.

Chibhi was initially admitted at Silveira Mission Hospital on Saturday after he took poison.

He was later transferred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital, where he died around 3 am.

The death was confirmed to the Masvingo weekly by Bikita RDC chairperson Thomas Mataga.

The incident comes after Minister of Local Government Winston Chitando dispatched a team of investigators on Tuesday to look into various allegations of corruption.

It is understood that there is also pressure on councillors to pass a vote of no confidence on the CEO.

Last year, there was a storm at the local authority after Chibhi got a council loan and procured 6 Toyota GD6 vehicles, and registered them in the names of individual managers. Chibhi’s condition could not be ascertained at the time of going to Press.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...