Manchester City Supporter Kills Liverpool Supporter in Football Dispute

By A Correspondent| A tragic incident unfolded on the evening of March 10th, 2024, as a football match between Liverpool and Manchester City turned deadly.

Joakim Moyo, a 29-year-old resident of village Mashavave, Chief Samambwa Zhombe, found himself in a fatal altercation with Peter Mhike, a Manchester City supporter.

According to a police memo obtained by this publication, Joakim Moyo and the accused, Peter Mhike, along with the now deceased Edmore Mhike, were watching the match together.

Tensions rose after the game when Moyo asserted Liverpool’s superiority, enraging Peter Mhike, a fervent Manchester City supporter.

The disagreement escalated when Peter Mhike began hurling stones at Joakim Moyo.

Edmore Mhike, attempting to intervene, received brutal blows from his younger brother, who wielded a wooden bench as a weapon.

Tragically, the conflict took a fatal turn when Peter Mhike struck Joakim Moyo on the head with a stone, resulting in his untimely death.

The accused, Peter Mhike is still on the run.

