Munetsi Shines

Spread the love

Marshall Munetsi has achieved a huge milestone at Stade de Reims following his goal in the 2-2 draw against PSG in the Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday.

Munetsi scored the opening goal of the match in the 6th minute after slotting home the ball from a close range.

The striker took his league season tally to three goals plus four assists.

The goal also puts him among Reims’ top-scorers of the 21st century in the Ligue 1.

He is now on number four with sixteen goals.

Soccer24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...