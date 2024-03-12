ZIFA Names New Coach For Young Warriors

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe Football Association Nomalisation Committee has appointed a new coach for the men’s U20 side.

The new coach is Simon Marange, who coaches at South African side Orlando Pirates’ U21 team.

Marange will be assisted by former Aces Academy head coach, Backlyfield Chivenga.

The new technical’s first assignment will be to guide the U20 side at the four nation tournament to be played concurrently with the senior sides event in Malawi this month.

A statement by the ZIFA reads: “ZIFA is pleased to announce that Simon Marange has been appointed as the new Head Coach of the U20 men’s Zimbabwe national team.

“Simon Marange currently serves as the Orlando Pirates reserve team coach.

He was promoted from the U21s of Orlando Pirates whom he coached from 2020-2023. Between 2018-2020, Marange was the U17 coach of Orlando Pirates, winning the Future Champions Trophy, beating Osasuna, Club Brugge and Spartak Moscow on the way to the final in a tournament boasting the likes of FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid as former winners.

“He brings to Zimbabwe football, his strength and experience in working with elite youth players in their professional development phase, bridging the last step into professional football.”

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...