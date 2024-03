Zimbabwe Bags First Medal At African Games

Zimbabwe’s flag bearer, Denilson Cyprianos bags the country’s first medal at the 2023 African Games and it’s gold.

An emotional Cyprianos reaped the rewards of hard work and won gold in his first senior competition, the 200m backstroke at the 2023 African Games.

ZBC News

