Four Zimbabwean Swimmers Eye Gold At African Games

Spread the love

Four Zimbabwean swimmers are through to different finals set to be held this Monday at the Bourteyman Aquatic Center in Accra, as the 2023 African Games get to the business end.

Donata Katai will compete in the 100m and 50m backstroke final while gold medalist Denilson Cyprianos will also be competing in the men’s 50m backstroke.

Vhenekai Dhemba will showcase her talents in the 200m breaststroke while Liam Davis will compete for a medal in the men’s 200m breaststroke.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...