By Sports Reporter-Celebrated sportsman and soccer star Khama Billiat Wednesday met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the State House.

Billiat recently joined Walter Magaya’s Yadah FC and handed a soccer Jessy to Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF information director Farai Marapira posted Mnangagwa and Khama’s images on his X platform and announced the soccer star’s state house visit.

He posted:

Young people should take inspiration from the success of role models, learning from their dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence.

Khama Billiat paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Dr. ED Mnangagwa, highlighting the President's unwavering support for athletes and sports personalities in Zimbabwe and abroad. It's heartening to see the recognition and encouragement given to our sporting ambassadors.… pic.twitter.com/3MklkSOVQx — Farai Muroiwa Marapira (@marapira_farai) March 13, 2024

