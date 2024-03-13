Mapeza Bounces Back

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee has appointed Norman Mapeza as interim Warriors coach.

The former national team captain replaces Portuguese mentor Baltemar Brito, whose contract was not renewed when it ended at the end of last year.

Mapeza will in charge of the country’s senior men’s national team during the upcoming invitational tournament in Malawi.

“ZIFA is pleased to announce that Norman Mapeza has been appointed as the interim head coach of the men’s Zimbabwe national team, for the upcoming four-nations tournament in Malawi. The tournament which will be played in Lilongwe from the 18th-26th of March, features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe,” reads a statement by ZIFA.

“Norman Mapeza is the current head coach of Zimbabwe Premier League side FC Platinum with whom he has won multiple league titles. He is also a former national team captain and has had several stints as head coach of the men’s senior national team.

“Norman Mapeza will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach, Takesure Chiragwi.”

