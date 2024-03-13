SA Bus Accident: Company License Suspended

In the wake of a tragic bus accident in South Africa, which claimed the lives of 15 Zimbabwean passengers, the operator’s license for Simlex bus company has been swiftly suspended. The incident occurred in the Western Cape Province when a Simlex cross-border bus collided with a haulage truck along the treacherous Hex River Pass, approximately 140 kilometers from Cape Town.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona announced the suspension, declaring that Simlex’s operations would remain halted until the company achieves full compliance with all relevant regulatory and policy frameworks. Expressing condolences to the victims and their families, Minister Mhona emphasized the need for stringent safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those who lost their lives in this devastating accident. We extend our prayers to the survivors and the injured, wishing them a swift and full recovery,” stated Minister Mhona. “This tragic event serves as a stark reminder to all transport operators, motorists, and members of the public to prioritize adherence to road traffic rules and exercise utmost caution on the roads.”

The suspension directive, issued under the provisions of the Road Motor Transportation Act (Chapter 13:15), underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers and preventing further loss of life due to avoidable accidents. The Commissioner of Road Motor Transportation has been tasked with implementing the necessary measures to enforce compliance and enhance safety standards within the transportation sector.

As investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident continue, authorities are urging vigilance and cooperation from all stakeholders to identify and address any lapses in safety protocols. The tragic incident serves as a sobering reminder of the critical importance of robust safety measures to protect the lives and well-being of passengers traveling on our roads.- state media

