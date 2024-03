Three Medals For Zim At African Games

Spread the love

Zimbabwe has won two more medals at the 2023 African Games in Accra, Ghana.

Donata Katai bagged a bronze in the women’s 100m backstroke before Denilson Cyprianos went one better in the men’s 100m backstroke after picking up a silver medal.

Zimbabwe now has three medals, gold, silver and bronze all from swimming.

AfricanGames2023

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...