11 Perish In Beitbridge Head-On Crash

By State Media: Eleven (11) people have been killed in a head-on collision involving two buses early this morning, 12 km outside Beibridge town near the Tshamunanga area.

Witnesses said one of the buses hit a donkey and veered to the oncoming traffic lane, resulting in the collision.

Indications are that the City bus was heading to Harare while the Blue Circle bus was heading to Beitbridge from Kadoma when tragedy struck at around 3 am.

Beitbridge West legislator Thusani Ndou, who visited the injured this morning at the Beitbridge District hospital, described the incident as unfortunate.

“We are yet to get a full report from health officials and the police but preliminary information we have is that 11 people were confirmed dead from that accident. Over 30 who were injured are being attended to at the hospital,” said Ndou.

“I want to express my condolences to those who lost their relatives and also wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

-Herald

