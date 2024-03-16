Mbeki Throws Zuma Under The Bus

South Africa- Former President Thabo Mbeki has attacked his successor, Jacob Zuma, and accused him of destroying the country’s democracy.

Zuma recently dumped the African National Congress (ANC), his home for over six decades, and formed another party, Umkonto weSizwe (MK).

Speaking at the annual lecture at the University of South Africa (Unisa) on Wednesday night, Mbeki condemned the MK party’s leadership, asserting that it comprised individuals previously involved in undermining the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

Mbeki also took aim at his former deputy president for making contradictory statements regarding the MKP.

Zuma had announced his intention to contest elections and support the MKP while distancing himself from the “ANC of Ramaphosa,” though he maintained his membership in the African National Congress (ANC).

The ANC’s position has been that Zuma effectively expelled himself from the party.

Mbeki denounced this stance as contradictory, asserting that one cannot simultaneously be a member of the ANC and actively campaign against it.

He criticised Zuma’s position, stating it lacked coherence and reasoning.

Discussing the MK party further, Mbeki highlighted its leadership’s association with previous attempts to destabilise Sars.

He emphasised that understanding the motives behind such breakaways necessitated recognising the continuity of individuals involved in disruptive actions.

Earlier on the same day, the MK party’s youth league declared Zuma as their presidential candidate during a media briefing in Johannesburg.

They issued ultimatums, threatening to disrupt upcoming elections if Zuma and the MKP were not permitted on the ballot.

The electoral process has already commenced, with political parties submitting their candidate lists to the Electoral Commission (IEC).

Objections to certain candidates on the lists are anticipated, and the dispute between the ANC and MKP over the use of the name uMkhonto weSizwe will be adjudicated by the Electoral Court next week, following the ANC’s application regarding the trademark of MK.

Source: IOL

